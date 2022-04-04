South Africa: Western Cape Government On Pay Interns

press release

The Western Cape Government welcomes approximately 500 PAY interns to the civil service

On Friday, 1 April 2022, the Western Cape Government welcomed 492 newly appointed Premier's Advancement of Youth (PAY) interns into the civil service.

I want to congratulate the interns on their appointment and truly hope that this is a rewarding experience, which will set them up for further success in their careers.

This programme is helping us in the fight against the second pandemic of joblessness by preparing young people with the necessary skill set to thrive in the workplace. It is clear that there is significant demand for this programme as the 2022 in-take alone had a total of over 1900 applicants.

The interns are being placed in Western Cape Government departments and will be exposed to administrative and support tasks. The internship will last for 12 months, during which, they will benefit from developing an array of skills, preparing them for the world of work. Skills training will be provided in a phased manner. This will include:

Phase 1: Interns will complete the 'Work Readiness Training programme' which includes modules focusing on the structures of government, PAY Interns and the Western Cape Government, and Personal Development. The latter focuses particularly on time management, exploring work opportunities, and personal finance.

Phase 2: interns will then proceed to complete the 'The Work Readiness Training programme' which covers 'Understanding Myself'. This module focuses on emotional intelligence, teamwork, etiquette, communication, effective written communication, customer care and ethics, duties of support staff, mentoring, discipline and stress management; and

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Interns will further complete the 'Compulsory Skills Training Programme' which includes modules on resilience, career guidance, introduction to project management, and digital literacy.

The PAY programme truly does produce excellence. Dealiah Koonthea is among those who have left the programme and felt that it truly benefitted her. She grew up in a deep rural area of the Western Cape's Swartberge. She was appointed as a PAY intern and worked in the Access Centre. She also completed the compulsory Skills Development Programmes as well as on the job training. The exposure provided by the programme helped her to obtain a permanent position in Gamkaskloof at the Cape Nature Centre.

Speaking about her experience as a PAY intern, Dealiah recalls: "I had some amazing opportunities at Cape Access as a PAY Intern. From enhancing my computer skills by getting E- learner training to ICDL training at my centre. I also received training in office management, facilitating group activities and received training in journalism. I also developed most of my skills of administration in my centre."

This programme is making a meaningful difference and truly empowering the youth. I encourage young people to apply for this life-changing programme. The next round of admissions will open in January 2023, with an in-take scheduled to take place on 1 April 2023.

If members of the media would like to make contact with PAY alumni to write their stories, they can contact Cayla Murray directly.