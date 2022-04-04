South African Kicking Guru Vlok Cilliers At the Heart of France's Rugby Revolution

analysis

South African kicking coach Vlok Cilliers is using his expertise to turn France into RWC 2023 favourites.

France have added several layers to their game since coach Fabien Galthié came to power in 2020. The appointment of former Bulls and Stormers kicking coach Vlok Cilliers has transformed rugby's great entertainers into a more complete attacking unit that can win consistently and challenge for major titles.

France beat England in Paris recently to claim their first Six Nations Grand Slam title since 2010. The result marked Les Bleus' eighth win in a row, and there's reason to believe that they will go into a highly anticipated meeting with the Springboks this November as favourites.

Indeed, there's certainly enough evidence to suggest that Galthié's charges will challenge the traditional superpowers and push for a first World Cup title in 2023.

France a sharper version of Boks

Romain Ntamack's audacious counterattack from his own try line in last year's Test against the All Blacks brought the rugby world to its feet. What many experts noted in the aftermath, and in the subsequent Six Nations tournament, is that France's attacking success is linked to the pressure generated by the players at the scrums and...