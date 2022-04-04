South Africa: North West Provincial Government On City Press Article of 3 April 2022

press release

Media statement in response to the City Press article of 03 April 2022

The North West Provincial Administration has noted with concern and disappointment the misleading and factually incorrect article published by the City Press newspaper today, 03rd April 2022 which seeks to purport the Executive Council led by Premier Maape as an irresponsible government. The claims made by the newspaper in the article are completely devoid of the truth and as a Provincial Administration, we reject them with the contempt they deserve.

As per the Provincial Preliminary Expenditure Report dated 31st March 2022 which has been compiled by the Provincial Treasury, an amount of R48.7 billion was allocated to the province as per the adjusted budget for 2021-22 financial year. Based on that report, which covers Provincial Departments inclusive of Provincial Legislature, the Province has registered an actual expenditure of R47.2 billion, translating to 96.84% of the adjusted budget.

The actual expenditure of R47.2 billion excludes accruals for the period ending March 2022 which is currently being verified and would be processed as part of the rollovers. The same report will be serving before the Director General, Administrators and Head of Departments meeting scheduled for Monday, 04th April 2022 as part of continuous measures implemented by the Executive Council (EXCO) to monitor expenditure performance including the impact of such expenditure on service delivery.

The reported amount of R17 billion as per the City Press article by reporter Norman Masungwini is completely misleading. The reporter has not taken efforts to verify facts with the Province and this is viewed by the Provincial Administration as an attempt to damage the image of the province and cast aspersions on service delivery efforts led by Premier Maape supported by the entire EXCO.