Zimbabwe: Govt Takes Over Amaveni Road Rehab

THE Government, through the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED), has taken over the rehabilitation of the Kwekwe-Amaveni Road after the opposition-run local authority neglected the stretch that has become an eyesore for over five years.

CMED southern region Engineer, Determination Ndoro, said they have since covered a 1,5km stretch with the whole project expected to cover at least 3km.

"The road has been in a very bad shape so, we are re-tarring and giving it a major face lift. This is one of the many Government road infrastructure rehabilitation projects we are taking up in the province.

"I am happy with the progress the guys on the ground are making. We also have other projects that we are targeting to ensure that we spur investment in this city," said Eng Ndoro.

The CMED is also working on some road projects in Gweru, as Government presses ahead with efforts to give a major facelift to roads in the Midlands province.

Eng Ndoro said due to rains, most roads had become un-trafficable, and with the 2021/2022 rainy season nearing the end, efforts to revitalise roads have begun.

Zinara has indicated that it will disburse US$17 billion to road authorities once the rains are over, to rehabilitate roads, in line with the Government's desire to ensure Zimbabwe has world-class roads.

Eng Ndoro said having good roads will help attract investors.

Motorists and public transport users who spoke to The Herald said they were happy with the work being done by Government.

They added that a number of transport operators were now shunning the Amaveni route due to the bad state of the road, exposing commuters to high transport costs.

"This road had become an eyesore with potholes all over. Even public transport operators were withdrawing their services here due to the bad state of the road," said Mr Norman Mutisi of Amaveni surbub.

Mr Raymond Mataruse said private cars using the road were being damaged, with many motorists committing huge sums of money into buying spare parts.

"Everyone has been complaining that this stretch had been damaging vehicles especially the vehicle suspension.

"We thank the Government for taking over this duty which is supposed to be the duty of the local authority," he said.

A local businessman, Mr Trymore Chitsiga, said business was set to improve in the area once the road rehabilitation programme was complete.

"Business has been low here and we hope that with good roads, supplies of goods will improve and we get business back," he said.

The rehabilitation of the Kwekwe-Amaveni Road follows a recent visit by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona.

Minister Mhona announced then that Government was taking over the rehabilitation of roads that had been neglected for years by councils.