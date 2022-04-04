Zimbabwe: Magical Bill Scripts Win for Dembare

Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. (1) 2

Black Rhinos ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (1) 1

TEENAGER Bill Antonio was the toast of the day for the Dynamos supporters at the National Sports Stadium yesterday after his late flash of individual brilliance dismantled Black Rhinos' daring resistance and helped the Harare giants edge close to the summit of the Castle Lager Premiership football table.

The Glamour Boys have now stretched their winning run to five games on the trot and have closed the gap between them and log leaders Chicken Inn to a single point after moving to 22 points.

Their coach Tonderai Ndiraya was yesterday full of praise for his team for taking full advantage of playing their games at the National Sports Stadium, ahead of the scheduled away trip in over a month to Baobab this coming weekend, to face Benjani Mwaruwari's Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga yesterday gave DeMbare the lead just under a minute into the game. But Rhinos equalised, courtesy of a 31st minute penalty conversion by Blessed Mbavarira.

But 19-year-old Antonio took matters into his hands later on and decided the match in a thrilling fashion. Ndiraya was over the moon.

"Another win; fifth win on the trot. I am happy with the result. It's exactly what we wanted, we wanted to take advantage of all the games we were going to play here (at the National Sports Stadium) to collect maximum points and that's what we've done.

"Credit to the boys and to the whole Dynamos system with the support we've given us in these past five games.

"But this was a difficult game in the sense that our opponents came with a plan to kill down the momentum and they did that especially in the first half. I think we played only 30 of the 45 minutes.

"The goalkeeper was getting down every moment we tried to attack or after attacking and in the end we had to go for the break with a 1-1 score line," said Ndiraya.

Paga headed in Dembare's opener with under one minute played after connecting a perfect cross from Brandon Mpofu on the left.

But Rhinos found a way back into the game when DeMbare skipper Partson Jaure handled the ball inside the box following a poor defensive work by the Glamour Boys from a free-kick.

Rhinos defender Mbavarira had to take his spot kick-thrice before getting the equaliser as the referee adjudged there were encroachments

DeMbare nearly restored their lead a few moments later with a header from Shadreck Nyahwa but the goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira was well-positioned to scoop the ball out for a corner kick.

While Dynamos remained on the offensive and drawing inspiration from their lively fans in the fabled Vietnam Bay, Rhinos were always looking to slow things down.

It took them nine minutes to take the penalty and despite losing considerable time during the penalty incident, their goalkeeper Mwandimutsira continued to grab every opportunity to frustrate the hosts.

But as the game appeared to be drifting towards a draw, Antonio changed the script completely with some brilliant individual footwork in the box.

The lanky forward took a sharp turn inside the box to beat his marker and then rode on two close tackles before slotting the ball past Mwandimutsira, to ignite wild scenes among the DeMbare faithful.

Ndiraya was ecstatic Antonio rose at the right moment when the Glamour boys needed something special to claim maximum points, with about six minutes of regulation time remaining.

"That was magic. We know what the boy can do. He is a good dribbler and I think he has shown that today. So dribbling and you mix that with his pace then you get what you want in a striker.

"But for him to have done in a central position which we have switched him to was quite surprising. He normally does that on the wings but he did it from the centre.

"I think the game was headed for a draw and the boy had to do what he had to do for us to get maximum points. This is what we expect from all our players. When you play for this team.

"You have to do some things out of what you have been directed to do by the coach. So I am quite happy for him and his teammates for the way they have supported him over the past few months. But I think I can sum it up in one word, which is 'Magic'. That was magic from Bill Antonio," said Ndiraya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Late on it was time for Rhinos to get a taste of their medicine as DeMbare players started delaying tactics after taking the advantage. Rhinos coach Hebert Maruwas was unfazed though.

"It was a good show from the boys. I think they did very well after conceding an early goal we managed to come back into the game and do well especially in the last minutes of the first half. They were coming hard on us but we managed to contain them.

"We failed to defend well towards the end of the game. I think we gave too much room for the youngster (Antonio) and he managed to score with the only chance he got," said Maruwa.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mvula, T. Muringai (E. Jalai, 69th minute), F. Makarati, S. Nyahwa, G. Murwira, T. Mavhunga, S. Chatikobo, B. Antonio, B. Mpofu, E. Paga (K. Murera, 87th minute), E. Katema (I. Sadiki, 57th minute).

Black Rhinos: B. Mwandimutsira, P. Makaha, F. Banda, G. Madhake, C. Kwaramba, B. Mbavarira, A. Phiri (D. Mutudza, 87th minute), G Mleya (A. Gahadzikwa, 72nd minute), K Madera (P. Gwevha, 72nd minute), T. Nyamandwe (E. Ilunga, 72nd minute), S. Murove,