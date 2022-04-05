South Africa: National State of Disaster Ends After 750 Days, but Some Regulations Remain

On April 4, 2022, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Cabinet had decided to end the National State of Disaster, with the exception of a few transitional regulations.

analysis

In an address on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the National State of Disaster would be lifted from midnight. A number of restrictions will continue for 30 days before the government consults other legislation to guide its response to the pandemic.

The Cabinet has decided to lift the National State of Disaster, effective from midnight on Monday, 5 April, but will maintain aspects of the regulations enacted to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening.

The President said that after 750 days, the requirement for a National State of Disaster to be declared could no longer be met and that the powers granted to the government under disaster legislation "should be maintained only as long as they are absolutely necessary".

Ramaphosa said South Africa had entered a new phase of the pandemic, illustrated by the number of fatalities being recorded. During the third wave in July 2021, the highest average daily number of coronavirus-related deaths was 420. That dropped to 240 during the fourth wave in February 2021 and to 12 this week.

"It is a moment to remember those who have lost their lives and the many people...