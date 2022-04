Nigeria: Take Battle to Terrorists' Enclaves, Jama'atu Nasril Islam Tells Federal Govt

Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday queried federal government's inability to proactively take battle to terrorists' enclaves and decisively deal with them.

According to the highest Islamic body in the country under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the essence of government and governance is solely to protect the five principal cardinal rights of the human race.

In its reaction to the recent terrorists' attack on a Kaduna-bound train, stated categorically, JNI said while the most important of such rights is life, any government that is incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has lost the moral justification of being in place.

The Islamic body in a statement signed by its secretary-general, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, expressed worry that terrorists were becoming bolder and more belligerent by the day, as they operate in any area of their choice at any time they wish for hours non-stop without any fear of being confronted or apprehended.

Wondering why attacks by terrorists have continued without concrete resistance while the budget for security has remained a top secret, the Islamic body called for investigation into the train attack.

"Why are attacks experienced all over the place and continuing unabated without any deterrence? Moreover, why must the security budget and expenditure remain so secretive, despite the reported release of funds?

"The mind boggling train attack of Monday 28th March, 2022, the kidnap and sporadic shootings that ensued thereafter the train en-route Kaduna needs to be seriously investigated and punitive measures taken. Although, without doubt, the security men have exhibited capacity, resilience, determination and dexterity during the rescue operation of the same ill-fated train attack," it stated.

JNI expressed worry that Nigeria is more or less heading towards an unknown destination of multiple well-coordinated serial chaos attributable to lack of coordination and synergy from security personnel.

It however called on the federal government to immediately direct security agencies to ransack the enclaves of all criminal elements.

It urged the government to also go after their informants who it said are more dangerous than the killers and deal with them decisively by ensuring they are made to face the right punishment befitting their crime.

JNI stated: "To say the least Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) is agonized and short of words to express her-self over the gory incident of the infamous train attack which happened on Monday, 28th March, 2022. The well-orchestrated incident remains highly condemnable, reprehensible and upsetting to every rational mind.

"It appears that the continuous callous acts of mayhem, killings and arson happening almost on daily or weekly bases around us, either within communities and/or on the roads we ply, has automatically reset our human psyche that we now have accepted such dastardly acts as part of our lives, to the extent that we no longer feel it. The humanity in us is slowly being eroded thereby making us adapt to the new normal within which we unfortunately found ourselves.

"It should be noted that in Islam and by all global standards, the essence of Government and Governance is solely to protect the five principal cardinal rights of the human race, the most important of which is LIFE! Any government that is incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has lost the moral justification of being there in the first place; this is enunciated in section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Therefore, this press release is premised on the fact that Nigeria is more or less heading to an unknown destination of multiple cum well-coordinated serial chaos attributable to lack of coordination and synergy from security personnel, if the news making the round is to be believed.

"Nevertheless, history is replete with several astonishing and brave art of governance exhibited overtime by leaders. For instance, during the time of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), he battled and expelled Banu Qaynuqa from the city Madinah, because a woman was molested in the market by one of them and the community supported his actions.

"The Prophet (SAW) did not waste time but promptly attacked Banu Qaynuqa and expelled them. This served as deterrence to others with evil intentions. In the Nigeria of today, how many wives are raped daily in the presence of their husbands, mothers in the presence of their sons? How many daughters are raped in the presence of their fathers and sisters in the presence of their brothers? This happens a lot. and it is well known. What action did the authorities take in averting and/or remedying such absurd and ungodly happenstance? Why must the country be brought to kneel?

"Human life is held sacrosanct in Islam that is why Allah (SWT) declared in the Glorious Quran that if a single soul is killed without just cause, then it is as if the entire humanity is wiped off the face of the earth. We claim to be people of faith and all these occurrences are allowed without any form of prompt intervention. Why? Well, it should be known that an attack on one soul; is an attack on all, and this is how the human race should be preserved and protected, but if allowed to continue we fear the consequence(s) of the innocent souls that were killed, without any fault of theirs.

The Islamic body expressed worry that terrorists are now becoming bolder and more belligerent by the day, operating in any area of their choice(s) at any time they so wish for up to 8 hours non-stop the way it was reported in Niger state last Monday without any fear of being confronted or apprehended.

It added: "Most communities are now under the bandits' absolute control with taxes being paid to bandits-some parts of Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto states and some others yet to be disclosed to the public. In fact, terrorists do what they wish knowing that there is no gun power or authority that will defy them.

"With all the reported resources allocated to relevant security agencies; intelligent gathering mechanism, military arsenal and tact, can't the Government provide any convincing justification on why the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate?

"It is also the firm belief of most Nigerians that the Government is expected to know the enclaves and hideouts of these criminals, particularly that only the government has absolute control and use of force, and by extension it also has machinery to generate genuine information.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Again, why can't the Government proactively take the battle to the criminals' hideouts and wipe them off? Why should the Government wait until people are attacked, lives and properties lost for them to strike and be issuing empty orders and usual condemnation? The whys are endless?

"It is high time the security outfits are directed to ransack the enclaves of all criminal elements and deal with them decisively. Informants should not be spared, as they are more dangerous than the killers. They should be made to face the right punishment befitting their crime. The intelligence community should beef-up their efforts in trying to dig to the root of this phenomena.

"It is also worth noting, that in recent time, scholars of social behavior have discovered that most acts of terrorism and banditry are carried out under the influence of hard drugs. As part of an effort to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, the war on drugs should be placed on the front burner as it is the elixir that spurs criminals to action. Suppliers, vendors and traffickers of hard drugs and intoxicants must be dealt with decisively.

"The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) and other security agencies should as a matter of national security note and penetrate into villages, higher institution campuses, motor parks and recreational or viewing centres, because they are now dwellings where hard drugs/substances are being peddled brazenly.

"Likewise, parents, religious and community leaders have a role to play in the fight against illicit drugs/substance pervading most households within our neighbourhoods. This should be considered a fight for all and not only for the Government."