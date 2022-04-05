Nigeria: Abuja Mosque Finally Sacks Imam Who Preached 'Anti-Govt' Sermon

The National Assembly Mosque Zone E, Apo Legislators' Quarters, Gudu District, Abuja, has terminated the appointment of Imam Nuru Khalid, who was initially suspended over "anti-government" sermon.

Daily Trust had reported how Sheikh Khalid was suspended after delivering a sermon on insecurity, on Friday.

In the sermon, the Sheik flayed the government over its failure to tame the escalating insecurity and killings in the country.

The imam hinted at some measures that electorate should devise should the authorities fail to protect lives.

He had said, "Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is - protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it's only elections that you people know," he said.

The mosque committee suspended the Sheik afterwards.

Defending the action, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, Chairman of the committee, accused the Sheik of inciting public outrage.

"I am informing you that you have been suspended from leading prayers in the Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque from today being April 2nd, 2022 until further notice."

"The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people

The Imam later said he was not given fair hearing, adding that he only read about his suspension.

But in a letter dated April 4, 2022, the mosque committee told Imam Khalid that he had been relived of his duties at the mosque.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We regret to inform you that from today the 4th day of April 2023 you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque. This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited following your suspension on 2nd April this year."

"Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behavior. Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, NOT to talk of humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances. Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good to larger interest of the country or the public. We have a responsibility to maximum restraint for the good of public. It is obvious however , that you don't seem keen to modify your Friday sermon to be reflective of the votality of security situation in the country.

"You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weights, you words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief makers, those responsible for these security challenges or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas. As leaders of the mosque we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern."