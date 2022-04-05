Sudan: Turkish Powership Departs Sudan Due to Millions Unpaid

Port Sudan — The Red Sea Electricity Department announced the departure of the Turkish powership, MV Karadeniz Powership Rauf Bey, due to the government's failure to meet the ship's financial obligations of 10 million Euros. The floating power station, which supplied electricity to Port Sudan, has forced the electricity department to enact a programme of electrical conservation on the people.

Due to the government having only paid three million out of the 10 million Euros owed to the Turkish vessel on 30 March, the Red Sea Electricity Department issued a restriction on electricity in the area.

As per the department's programme to reduce electrical consumption, electricity will be reduced during a period of three hours in the daytime and a period of three hours in the evening. The department also urged people to rationalise their consumption, to ensure that electricity is shared throughout the city during this period of scarcity.