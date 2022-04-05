Sudan: Former Sudan Foreign Minister and Collaborators Face Terrorism Charges

Khartoum — The Khartoum Criminal Court charged the former head of Sudan's disbanded National Congress Party and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, alongside 12 others, for inciting war against the state, on Sunday.

The Public Prosecution accused Ghandour and the co-conspirators of planning to assassinate leaders in the transitional government, bombing the Legislative Council and other government headquarters, as well as planning a military coup on 30 June 2022.

Since June 2020, the Public Prosecution has arrested Ghandour, Mohamed El Jazouli, Imad El Din, Muamar Musa, Mikhail Boutros, Rashid Taj El Sar, and others on charges relating to sedition and terrorism.

The court charged the 13 defendants under Article 51 of the 1991 Criminal Act, on inciting war against the state. The defendants were also charged for money laundering and financing terrorism.

The court has set 7 April as the sentencing date.