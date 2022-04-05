Rwanda: APR, AS Kigali Start Peace Cup Campaign

4 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Topflight teams that include APR and AS Kigali will take on Amagaju and Etincelles respectively as the Peace Cup reaches the round of 16.

AS Kigali Head Coach Mike Mutebi will be hoping to clinch the Peace Cup for a place in next season's CAF Confederations Cup.

He said, "Winning the Peace Cup is our main target now and surely we have corrected our mistakes in the league and as we all know, tournament football is different from the league so we shall be hoping to build on our Ombudsman Cup victory."

However, APR coach Mohamed Adil Mohamed is hoping to replicate what he achieved two years ago by winning a domestic double of the league and peace cup.

The other ties will see Musanze taking on Rayon Sports, La Jeunesse faces Police FC, Gicumbi FC hosts Bugesera while Marine will battle Kiyovu.

The return legs will be played on April, 19, 20, and 21.

Tuesday

Etincelles v AS Kigali

Etoile de l'est v Mukura

Amagaju v APR

Gasogi United v Sunrise

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X