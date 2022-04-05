Rwanda: APR, AS Kigali Start Peace Cup Campaign

Topflight teams that include APR and AS Kigali will take on Amagaju and Etincelles respectively as the Peace Cup reaches the round of 16.

AS Kigali Head Coach Mike Mutebi will be hoping to clinch the Peace Cup for a place in next season's CAF Confederations Cup.

He said, "Winning the Peace Cup is our main target now and surely we have corrected our mistakes in the league and as we all know, tournament football is different from the league so we shall be hoping to build on our Ombudsman Cup victory."

However, APR coach Mohamed Adil Mohamed is hoping to replicate what he achieved two years ago by winning a domestic double of the league and peace cup.

The other ties will see Musanze taking on Rayon Sports, La Jeunesse faces Police FC, Gicumbi FC hosts Bugesera while Marine will battle Kiyovu.

The return legs will be played on April, 19, 20, and 21.

Tuesday

Etincelles v AS Kigali

Etoile de l'est v Mukura

Amagaju v APR

Gasogi United v Sunrise