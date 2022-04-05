Nigeria: Kemi Afolabi, Lupus, Bianca Ojukwu, Others Top Google Nigeria Search in March

Many Nigerians also searched for the meaning of lupus after actress Kemi Afolabi said she had been diagonised with the disease.

'What is Lupus' was the most searched question by Nigerians in March. This was after actress Kemi Afolabi said she had been diagnosed with the disease and had less than five years to live.

The actress and lupus were also among the most searched words in March.

Apart from Kemi Afolabi, Bianca Ojukwu and the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were also among most searched items by Nigerians on Google in March.

The details of the searches were released Monday by Google as part of the 'Top March Google Nigeria Search list'.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that actress Kemi Afolabi revealed that she had only five more years to live. The actress disclosed that she has been diagnosed with lupus, an incurable inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its tissues. This is believed to have caught the interest of her fans and the general public and caused a spike in the search for the term, 'Lupus.'

Highpoints

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Bianca Ojukwu slapped Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of former Anambra's State Governor, Willie Obiano, during the inauguration of the new Anambra governor, Charles Soludo. The incident is believed to have led to the search of Bianca on Google by Nigerians.

Also, fast-rising singers, Pheelz and Buju, were also among the top names searched by Nigerians in March. They both collaborated to release a song titled 'Finesse', that has become an anthem and has got Nigerians searching for the lyrics of the song as well as the meaning of the word "finesse".

Some questions that Nigerians searched in Google in March included, "When is Mother's day in 2022?" and "When is APC's National convention?"

Here are the top trending terms and questions that captured the interest of Nigerians in March 2022.

TOP TRENDING SEARCHES BY NIGERIANS IN MARCH 2022

Winter Paralympics

Lupus

Finesse, finesse by Buju, finesse lyrics, finesse meaning

Kemi Afolabi

Bianca Ojukwu

Valdimir Putin Russia Ukraine War

International Women's Day 2022

Kumama Papa

Thomas Partey

Ebonyi State Governor

TOP TRENDING QUESTIONS BY NIGERIANS IN MARCH 2022

What is lupus?

How to buy shares?

When is Jamb 2022 registration ending?

When is Mother's day in 2022?

What is intersex?

How to validate NIN?

Who is Chelsea's new owner?

Who is Bianca Ojukwu?

When is APC's National convention?

Who is the Governor of Anambra State?