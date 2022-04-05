Nigeria: Shun Unlicensed Financial Operators Offering Mouthwatering Returns On Investments - CBN to Nigerians

Many Nigerians have fallen victims to such firms that offer up to 100 percent return on investments to unsuspecting people.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians to shun unlicensed financial operators offering mouthwatering returns on investments.

Many Nigerians have fallen victims to such firms that offer up to 100 percent return on investments to unsuspecting people. The firms, usually online with no physical office, disappear after receiving the investment sums from hundreds of people.

Some of the perpetrators of such firms, including those called wonder banks, have been arrested and prosecuted by relevant authorities.

On Monday, the CBN, through its Financial Services Regulation Coordinating Committee (FSRCC), advised Nigerians to stop dealing with such firms.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, the CBN said the illegal financial operators lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public by offering extraordinary returns on investments as bait.

It also described the increasing activities of Illegal Financial Operators (IFOs) as worrisome, saying it portends a grave risk to public confidence and the stability of the Nigerian financial system.

"The FSRCC in its continuing efforts to end the scourge of IFOs in Nigeria, hereby issues the following advisory:

"The general public is advised to refrain from dealing with unlicensed or illegal financial operators, who lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public by offering extra-ordinary returns on investments as bait.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Banking Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Members of the public are advised to visit the websites of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other relevant member agencies of the FSRCC to verify the registration and license status of such companies and schemes before investing in them.

"You are also advised to report any individual or entities suspected to be involved in such nefarious activities to the law enforcement agencies."

It assured that financial regulatory agencies shall continue to carry out all necessary due diligence before registering or licensing any operator under their regulatory purview.

"In addition, Agencies shall refer to relevant supervisory authorities for confirmation before finalising on any registration/licensing application," the statement said.

It encouraged member agencies to engage in regular sensitisation campaigns on the threats posed by the activities of illegal financial operators.

It also urged the general public to address further enquiries to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation, Central Bank of Nigeria, and/or the Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Commission.