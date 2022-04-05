Nigeria: SSS Arrests Nursing Mother, Five Other Kidnap Suspects

"They have been terrorising the state, kidnapping children between the ages of two and four years."

The State Security Service (SSS) on Monday paraded a nursing mother and five other suspected members of a six-person kidnap syndicate in Ondo.

Jonathan Kure, the SSS director in the state, told journalists that the group was deeply involved in the kidnapping of toddlers.

"They have been terrorising the state, kidnapping children between the ages of two and four years," he said.

Mr Kure said that the SSS collaborated with the army to arrest the suspects.

He further said the arrest was in adherence to the Federal Government's commitment to fighting crime and violence.

"We launched a crackdown on the syndicate; the group is made up of young men and a nursing mother.

"The nursing mother is married to one of the members. She keeps weapons for them.

"This group has tormented many families, so we decided to launch a crackdown on them," he said.

The director expressed the commitment of the SSS to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to tackle kidnapping.

Mr Kure said they would charge the suspects to court after investigation of their activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SSS also presented laptops, locally made guns, and cash as items recovered from the group.

Speaking during the exercise, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor, said the state government was committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents.

Mr Aiyedatiwa urged residents of the state to always report suspicious movements around their environment to security agencies.

"Security is everybody's business. If you notice any one that is living above his means, report such person to the security agencies," he said.(NAN)