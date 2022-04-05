Nigeria: 2022 Commonwealth Games - Nigeria Judo Federation Opens Camp in Ibadan On April 15

The Federation will be inviting two coaches and 18 judokas as preparation for the Commonwealth Games enters new gear next week Friday

After a resoundingly successful trial in Lagos, the Nigeria Judo Federation, (NJF) has moved into the second phase of preparation for the XX11 Commonwealth Games.

From April 15, two coaches and 18 Judokas will move into camp at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan to begin the second phase of the build-up to the Games which will take place in Birmingham in the United Kingdom from July 28th to August 8th.

According to a press release issued by the spokesman to the President of the NJF, Ikpo Igbinoba, in Lagos on Monday, the judokas invited were those who scaled the trials held in Lagos from February 22nd to 25th.

Mr Igbinoba explained that the President of the federation, Musa Oshodi, opted for early camping for the Commonwealth Games because he was desirous of a historic outing for Nigeria.

"The President, Dr. Oshodi has a mandate to relaunch Nigerian Judo and he is going about the assignment with messianic zeal".

"The Commonwealth Games will provide the first major test for Dr. Oshodi and his board and he will no doubt deliver".

Edokpolor Ihaza and Christy Obekpa Aremu will be the coaches in charge of the camp.

The invited judokas are:

MALE

1. 90 KG

i ). Cyprian Miracle ( NN )

ii ). Micah Franck ( NN ).

2. 81 KG.

i ) . Muritala Fatai ( OD)

ii ) . Ihaza Oluwatosin ( LG )

3. 73 KG

i) Ika - Bassey Nsa ( BAY )

ii ) Jonah Kadijo ( ED )

iii). Rotimi Oyewole

4. 66 KG

i). Edwin Patrick ( EDO)

ii ) . Eniafe Solomon ( KN )

FEMALE

1. 78 KG.

i). Adeyanju Bukola ( LG. )

2. 70 KG

i). Joy Asonye ( DT )

ii) Azeesat Adijat (OD )

iii) Esther Augustine(DT)

3. 63KG

i) . James Cecilia ( OD )

ii ). Enku Ewa - Ekuta ( AKI)

iii) . Victoria Agbodobiri ( EDO)

4. 57KG.

i). Telumo Dose ( BAY)

ii). Agu Blessing ( EK)