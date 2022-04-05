Nigeria: Despite Policy Review, Fully Vaccinated Travellers Made to Pay for Covid-19 Test

"It is a terrible feeling, having been out of the country and wanting to come back to your home country. It is highly insensitive that no one is here to explain to us why we need to pay," a passenger lamented.

About two days after the Nigerian government announced a review of its COVID-19 travel protocols, travellers who arrived in Abuja Sunday evening decried the fact that they were still made to pay for a post-arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test.

The Nigerian government announced Friday that fully vaccinated travellers coming into the country would no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 tests. However, the policy was to commence at 12:01 am on Monday, a fact that led to the controversy at the airport on Sunday.

John Imoke, a medical doctor who arrived in Abuja from Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, said he got a PCR test before departing for Nigeria and he is also fully vaccinated with booster shots.

"When we got here, we drew the attention of our port health authority to the fact that it will make no sense for fully vaccinated travellers to pay for a PCR test when it will be scrapped in few hours, April 4th, of course, they refused to see reasons and have been extorting people," he said.

Mr Imoke said his flight arrived at 2 p.m. (this reporter arrived at the airport at 4 p.m.) and despite the outrage and questions by angry passengers, no one had addressed their concerns.

"It is a terrible feeling, having been out of the country and wanting to come back to your home country. It is highly insensitive that no one is here to explain to us why we need to pay," he lamented.

"If we were unvaccinated, it would be understandable. But you do a test 48 hours before we journey into the country and you are fully vaccinated and you are now forced to pay for a test that will happen 48 hours after, where is the sense in it? It is really absurd and I am disappointed; everywhere in the world, restrictions are being lifted and here we are all about extorting ourselves," Mr Imoke added.

Another traveller, Anthony Esomchi, who had just returned from Dubai, said he got a PCR test on Saturday before boarding the flight to Nigeria only to get to Nigeria to witness the demand to pay for another test.

"I just came back from Dubai, the airport agency stopped us and started extorting us, N79,000 without explanation. They asked everyone to pay N79,000 for Covid test. I did a Covid test in Dubai yesterday before coming in today. I do not know what is going on but I want to call on Nigerians, we need to stop these corrupt people. What are they using the N79,000 to do?

According to Nigeria's new travel protocol which was announced on Friday but became effective from 12:01 a.m. Monday, "fully vaccinated passengers arriving Nigeria will not also be required to carry out post-arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test upon arriving Nigeria; they will also not need a COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound flights."

However, "in-bound Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure and undergo Days two and seven post-arrival PCR tests at their own cost."

The statement added that all "in-bound passengers MUST register via the online Nigeria International Travel Portal."

"Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated," it added.

This reporter spoke to two Port Health Authority officials who did not want to be named.

While one told this reporter that she did not need a PCR test to travel out or into the country if she is vaccinated, the other said outbound passengers are subject to the rules of the country they were heading to and inbound passengers were required to pay for a PCR test whether fully vaccinated or not until the revised protocol comes into effect.

The official added that while fully vaccinated passengers were required to pay N39,500, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers were to pay twice that amount.

When asked why fully vaccinated passengers who arrived Sunday were made to pay for a test that would no longer be required in a few hours, he said he was only an enforcer of a law put in place by the government.

This newspaper also observed that the optional use of face masks as disclosed last week by Mr Muhammed was yet to be accepted by officials working at the airport.

Mr Muhammed in an interview with PUNCH said "the use of face masks in open spaces is now discretionary." But when this reporter got to the airport and tried to make it through an entrance that had less than 10 people at the time, she was stopped for not using a facemask.

When she reminded the officials of the optional use of face masks, they told her that that was only in the news and they had yet to receive a memo to that effect.

PREMIUM TIMES' attempt to reach Muktar Muhammed, the secretary of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 failed as he did not respond to calls or messages.