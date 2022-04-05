Nigeria's Health Sector Requires $500 Million Annually for Research

The health sector needs nothing less than $500 million per annum to have concrete research that can be of impact to the economy.

Nigeria requires at least $500 million per annum to carry out concrete research in the health sector, says the project manager for Nigeria COVID-19 Research Coalition (NCRC), Popoola Ayo.

Mr Ayo, who made this known at the first anniversary of research colloquium in Abuja on Monday, noted that the requirement in terms of funding for research in the country is $5 billion.

He noted that there is a proposition by the African Union for countries in Africa to set aside one per cent of their GDP as contribution for research and development (R&D) for national growth.

"Currently, our National GDP is trending around $450 to $500 billion and one per cent of this is around $5 billion," he said.

He said the health sector alone needs nothing less than $500 million per annum to have concrete research that can be of impact to the economy.

"For the first time in the country, we are capitalising on tripple for R&D, that is an interface between the government, private sector and the academia and we are focusing on the people," he explained.

NCRC

NCRC was established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and key stakeholders to generate research evidence to aid understanding of COVID-19 pandemic and support Nigeria's response to the current outbreak.

The research coalition has membership of over 50 institutions and provides a national platform for coordinating research on COVID-19 in Nigeria.

A national COVID-19 research agenda was also developed by the NCRC which identifies national research priorities in line with the World Health Organisation's research roadmap on COVID-19.

In line with this, the NCRC said it is necessary to review the country's gains, losses and lessons in COVID-19 research from different thematic areas including but not limited to: diagnostics, transmission and epidemiology, social and behavioral research, health systems research, and Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC).

An epidemiologist, Ehimario Igumbor, said the objective of the colloquium is to showcase high-quality research on COVID-19 conducted in Nigeria that was relevant both locally and globally; identify gaps in the research landscape as regards COVID-19 and other health emergencies, and chart a course for health research priorities in Nigeria.

The event was theme; "Two Years on: Gains, Losses and Lessons in Nigeria's COVID-19 Research."

Sustainable funding

The national coordinator of NCRC, Chinwe Ochu, calls for sustainable funding for research on epidemic and pandemic-prone diseases in the country.

Ms Ochu said the federal government, private sectors, and international partners must increase funding for epidemic and pandemic control.

"Funding for research remains extremely poor, hence the calls for improvement," she said.

She said there is need for more deliberate coordination of research in Nigeria to maximise efficiency and impact of research in the country, based on the country's identified research needs and priorities.

"We urge researchers to increase the development and conduct of indigenous research, tailored to the country's realities to guide policymaking and programming.

She said; "Studies on complex ecological health phenomenon such as the COVID-19 pandemic should adopt an integrated multidisciplinary syndemic framework in order to understand its actual burden.

"We recommend capacity building and transfer by strengthening local capacity for multi-sectoral complex research methodologies through the lens of implementation and translational research."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Epidemic control

Ms Ochu noted that it is important for researchers to increase studies that employ the one health approach in the country.

She also advocated an increase in the patronage of local and African journals whilst these journals strive to achieve the highest possible industry standards as regards publishing high-quality peer-reviewed content.

"We recommend the application of the "quadruple helix model" that incorporates the government, research institutions, industry and health consumers in the co-production and dissemination of research in order to maximise the pace, significance and impact of scientific evidence for action," she said.

In his remarks, the director general of National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Tunde Salako, said the organisation has supported the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways.

Mr Salako, who is also the chairman of NCRC, said it has also helped to support case detection and surveillance.