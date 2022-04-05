Nigeria: 2023 - Oshiomhole Declares for Senate

"I have resolved to contest and I am sure to get the ticket and become the candidate to represent Edo North senatorial district come 2023."

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent the people of Edo North Senatorial District in the 2023 election.

He made the declaration at an enlarged APC meeting held in his country home, Iyamoh, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, on Monday.

The former governor said that he took the decision after due consultation with the people of his constituency, friends, family and political associates.

"Many people have been asking me if I will run for the Senate, but I pleaded with them to wait until our national convention when I would have made up my mind.

"Now that the APC convention is over and we now have a new National Working Committee, I have decided to contest for the Senate come 2023," Mr Oshiomhole said.

The former APC national chairman said that his decision to contest for a senate seat is to provide purposeful leadership for the people of his district, noting that the senate should not be seen as sabbatical leave for ex-governors.

"My intention to vie for the senatorial seat is to ensure that the voice of Afemai land is heard and my concept of empowerment will be modified not just giving Keke NAPEP, generator or motocycle.

"We should be thinking of how we can bring infrastructure development to our people," he said.

The ex-governor promised to meet with the incumbent senator, Francis Alimikhena, who has expressed intention to recontest for the third time to resolve who will fly the ticket for the party.

"You all know how the incumbent became the candidate for Edo North senatorial district, he was denied the PDP ticket, and we allowed him to fly our party's flag, which he had used twice to represent us.

"We voted for him twice and there is nothing wrong in him voting for me in return.

"I will personally meet with him because I want us to still keep the Afemai unity together and I think he will be the Director General for my campaign team for the election.

"So, I have resolved to contest and I am sure to get the ticket and become the candidate to represent Edo North senatorial district come 2023," he said.

Earlier, Mike Afegbua, a member, APC Board of Trustees, and the Deputy State Chairman of APC, Jariet Tenibe, said the senatorial ticket will be given to Mr Oshiomhole to provide leadership and rescue Edo North.

The highpoint of the meeting was a motion moved by former APC Chairman, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, Abubakar Akokhia, which suggested that the senate seat be taking from Etsako East to Etsako West and given to Mr Oshiomhole.

The motion was seconded by Fred Omoregbai, APC leader in Owan East Local Government Area of the state.