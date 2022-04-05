Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Ends First Quarter On Positive Note

THE DSE bourse has closed the first quarter of 2022 (Q122) on a positive note. The total turnover generated on the trading of stocks for the first quarter amounted to TZS 34.9Bln ($15.17Mln) which is a 48.9% jump from TZS 23.3Bln that was generated in the first quarter of 2021(Q121).

Furthermore, the volume of socks traded also improved by over 12% from 36.8million shares traded in Q121 to 41.4million shares traded in the current quarter. Both total market capitalization and domestic capitalization rallied during the quarter.

The total market capitalization ended the quarter at a TZS 16.14Trn ($7.02Bln) mark, being about 5% up from TZS 15.36Trn of Q121. Similarly, the domestic market capitalization reached TZS 10.23Trn ($4.45Bln) about 10% up from TZS 9.25Trn ($4.02Bln) in a similar quarter last year.

This growth was in tandem with the market Indices, All Share Index (DSEI) and Tanzania Share Index (TSI). The DSEI gained 87 points and closed the quarter with 1,936.45points while the TSI added some 350 points and closed the quarter with 3,868.19 points. From the trend, it is clear that the domestic market was more bullish than the combined market which includes cross-listed counters.

The top gainer for the quarter was TCCL (Simba cement) which went up about 65% closing the quarter with a share price of TZS 1,820 up from TZS 1,100 at the beginning of the quarter, TCCL moved a total of 288,000 shares worth TZS 355Mln.

Following closely was NICO, which also went up 57% from TZS 300 per share at the beginning of the quarter to TZS 470 at the quarter-end. Other gainers included CRDB, NMB, TPCC, DSE and DCB counters.

CRDB went up 37% and closed the quarter at TZS 385 per share, NMB went up 35% and closed at TZS 2,700 per share, TPCC up 20% and closed at TZS 4,100 per share, DSE up 13% and closed at TZS 1,480 per share and DCB stock which also went up 2% to close the quarter at TZS 195 per share.

Notwithstanding the bullish trend, the domestic market has recorded for this quarter, a few counters from the domestic market had an opposite reaction.

JATU was the top loser, investors on this name have had a challenging quarter, as the counter was pushed 51% down to TZS 200 per share at the close of the quarter. Similarly, MCB (Mwalimu Commercial Bank) also decline significantly, to TZS 395 per share, about a 21% dip.

The cross-listed market was generally bearish during the quarter, only National Media Group (NMG) stock had a positive move during the quarter, the counter was up 8.11% to TZS 400 per share compared to TZS 370 at the start of the quarter the rest of the counters were in the red.

Jubilee Holdings (JHL) was the top loser, declining by 15% from TZS 6,450 to TZS 5,450 at the end of the quarter, EABL also went down 10% to close at TZS 3,000 from TZS 3,360 and KCB which was down 4% from TZS 920 to TZS 880 at the end of the quarter.

The activity trend during the quarter pinpoint foreign investors as the net buyers while local investors were net sellers. Overall activities on the bourse were led by foreign investors on both, the buy and sale sides while local investors lagged closely.

Foreign investors bought a total of TZS 24.13Bln ($10.5Mln) worth of shares and sold TZS 19.65Bln ($8.5Mln) worth of shares. Local investors, on the other hand, bought shares worth TZS 10.78Bln ($4.69Mln) and sold shares worth TZS 15.26Bln ($6.63Mln.

This equates to foreigners contributing to 69.12% on the buy-side and 56.29% on the sell side, while locals accounted for 30.88% on the buys side and 43.71% on the sell-side.

Money Market, Bonds

The Bank of Tanzania had conducted a total of 13 treasury securities auctions comprising Treasury bonds and Treasury bills. The majority of these auctions were highly successful, meaning the Bank got the funds that they had offered to raise. On behalf of the government, the central bank had collected a total of 1,272.17Bln ($0.5Bln).

The prices for the treasury securities have kept on climbing which puts pressure on the yields and as a result, the yields kept on plummeting. The funds that the government was able to raise were just about a third of what the public tendered, through all the auctions administered the public tendered a total of TZS 3,544.7Bln ($1.54Bln).

On the secondary bond market, the market recorded a total face value turnover of TZS 922Bln ($0.4Bln) while the transaction value for the traded bonds was TZS 1,104.2Bln($0.5Bln).

The secondary market transactions were mostly on premium prices hence the higher transaction value compared to the face value. The Interbank cash Market (IBCM) was relatively inactive during the quarter as compared to Q121.

The volume traded on the quarter was just TZS 419Bln ($182.17Mln) against TZS 1,085Bln which was traded similar quarter last year. During this quarter activity on the Interbank market slowed down significantly, this is partly due to the accommodative monetary policy which has stuffed banks with sufficient liquid as a result volume traded on the Interbank market declined.

The Interbank rate, on the other hand, remained relatively similar, the average rate for the current quarter was 3.08% against 3.84% for q121. Both quarters closed with a rate of 4%.

Currency Market

The Interbank Foreign Exchange market (IFEM) during the quarter has traded a total of TZS 81Mln while the weighted average Exchange rate during the quarter for USD/TZS was at TZS 2,309.61. The TZS has slightly weakened by 0.04% against the dollar, opened the quarter at TZS 2,308.98 and closed at TZS 2,309.99.