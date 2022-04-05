Tanzania: 'Improve Infrastructures in Schools That Have Children With Disabilities'

THE government has been asked to continue improving the infrastructures as well as learning and teaching environment in primary and secondary schools that enroll children with special needs.

The request was made by Children Clubs from 20 primary and secondary schools in Singida District Council that are under the project entitled 'Breaking Barriers: Tax Justice & Gender Responsive Public Services' being implemented by ActionAid Tanzania with funds from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

They said such improvement will enable them receive proper education just like other children without any obstacles.

"Although the government has been persuading and urging parents not to hide children with disabilities but send them to school, many parents have been reluctant to do so because most of the schools do not have adequate infrastructures or friendly environment for us," noted Edita Elias, a standard seven girl at Mtinko Primary School, who is dumb.

"Actually, many parents and guardians think sending their children with disabilities to school is just like allowing them to go to suffer. So they decide to keep them at home in an environment they are accustomed to," she added

She further called on the government to provide disabled pupils with trained teachers in relevant fields, instead of using ordinary teachers. Also, build dormitories, construct friendly toilets and improve other infrastructures to show that they are cared just like other children.

In general, all club members who attended the meeting asked the government to speed up improving primary and secondary school education by building teachers houses within school vicinities for their safety, motivation and close follow up of various activities in the compound.

Responding to the issues raised, Chairperson for Singida District Council, Mr Elia Digha explained how the government under the able leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan was well focused on children with special needs; saying many of the challenges they were now facing would be addressed sufficiently in the near future.

"President Samia's responsive government covers all sectors; so I hope your problems will end not far from now. They will be addressed one by one according to their priorities.

"The district council will make sure your dreams are realised; including those with disabilities. I also call on ActionAid to consider supporting the council in solving some of the challenges and expand their scope of work," he said.