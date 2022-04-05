Tanzania: Catholic Church Hails Efforts to Contain GBV

CATHOLIC Diocese of Same in Kilimanjaro Region has praised Women in Development and Gender (WID/GAD) for its tireless efforts of empowering women and fighting gender violence.

Secretary General of the Catholic Diocese of Same, Father Filbert Kasira said women have a big role to play in resolving family conflicts and disputes.

He said this during ongoingfive-day training for at least 60 paralegals drawn from Mwanga and Same districts in the region. The trainingwhich started on Monday will come to a close on Friday.

Father Kasira said most conflicts and disputes are centered within family level, calling upon training participants to focus more on how to resolve respective conflicts and disputes.

He emphasized that the paralegals have to play the role of being the voice of voiceless.

The main facilitator in this training was a State Attorney from the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, MrBlastus Kahemela, who said participants will be enlightened on laws

He said among others participants will be enlightened on the Legal Aid Act, No. 1 of 2017, and its Regulations of 2018, the law of marriage, laws relating to lands, inheritance, child, human rights and disputes resolutions, which will be applied in providing legal aid in their communities.

Same District Community Development Officer, Mr Benedict Missani expressed his gladness to see many women attending the Paralegal's training.

He said Same is among the districts facing high number of family conflicts, calling for concerted efforts to sort the problem.He further said most of the conflicts fall within the Marriage Act 1971 and the Law of the Child Act 2009.

This training is being funded by Misereor Germanthrough the Catholic Diocese of Same.