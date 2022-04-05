Tanzania: Tanesco Doubles Power Supply in Rukwa

Tanesco in Rukwa has doubled power capacity supply thanks to the completion of a 3.8bn/- project ending the over six months' power rationing in the region.

The project to construct a 15 Mega Volt-Amp (MVA) was completed last week upping power the supply in the region to 30MVA.

Rukwa'sTanesco Regional Customers Officer,Ms Mwajuma Rubibi, told the 'Daily News' the transformer will further step up and improve quality and power supplywhich their customers failed to enjoy in more than six months ago.

"The new transformer would generate sufficient power to supply the whole of Rukwa and some parts of Mlele District in Katavi region," Ms Mwajuma said.

Before the completion of the new transformer, Rukwa, which receives power 98 kilometres from Mbala Township in neighbouring Zambia, had at Sumbawanga Town with a capacity of 15 MVA.

The region had experienced rationing of power over six months when the 10 kilovolt-amperes (KVA)transformer broke down beyond repair.

Recently, Rukwa Regional Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkirikiti said plans are under way for Tanesco to connect Sumbawanga municipality to the nation grid stretching from Makambako in Njombe through Tunduma in Songwe.

"The 400 [Kilovolt] KV double lines which will connect Sumbawanga under a backbone transmission project,"said the RC.

The project is funded by the World Bank (WB) and the procedure of scouting for the contractor has started.

Equally, the region has four oil-powered generators which had been installed in Sumbawanga substation and have the capacity of generating 3.75 Megawatts (MW).