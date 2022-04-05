Tanzania: Bukoba DC Urges Investors to Promote Science Subjects

BUKOBA District Commissioner (DC) Mr Moses Machali has appealed to investors to promote science subjects and vocational skills to enable the nation to have sufficient professionals.

Equally, he urged students in secondary schools, colleges and higher learning institutions to study hard to make their dreams come true.

He made the appeal recently during the graduation ceremony for Form Six students at Kaizilege and Kemebos Academy, a few kilometers from Bukoba town where he was the guest of honour.

"As the nation moves to achieve its industrialization agenda more qualified professionals are needed, including engineers, doctors, ICT experts, accountants and lawyers. Investors should promote science subjects and vocational skills to enable graduates to create more jobs and become self-employed," he said.

MrMachali commended Kaizilege and Kemebos Academies, which had been holding top position among English-medium secondary schools in the country. He urged parents to focus and encourage their children to take science subjects seriously.

"The only valuable and lasting asset a parent can provide to his/her child is education. Education is of paramount importance... emphasis should also be aimed at opening more industries, because without industries we shall remain escorts," he said.

In the course, he hailed the Managing Director (MD) of Kaizilege and Kemebos Secondary schools, MrYustoNtagalinda for his contribution in making sure children get good education in line with the government's efforts of improving studies in the country.

On his side, MrNtagalinda informed him that plans were underway to establish a Vocational Training College. "The efforts aim to support government efforts. The Vocational Training Centre will absorb and offer vocational skills to students who complete Form Four and Form Six but fail to join higher institutions of learning.

We are also planning to introduce geology subjects in the institution's curriculum. We have enough laboratories and science teachers to introduce geology studies." he said.

Kaizilege and Kemebos Academies Manager, MrEulogiusKatiti, on the other hand, explained that apart from the improved infrastructure, the institution had also opened a dispensary with the capacity of admitting 14 patients and attend to at least 100 out patients (OPD) daily.

He hinted that the schools have been performing well in National Standard Seven, Form Four and Form Six examinations because their teachers are committed and encourage discipline among the students.

He informed him that Kaizilege Academy was launched 15 years ago by retired President Jakaya Kikwete. This was the sixth graduation ceremony for Kaizilege High School and the fifth for Kemebos High School.