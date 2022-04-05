Tanzania: Right Strategy Could Make Tanzania Giant Exporter of Ginger

IN recent days, same time last two years ago there was a growing outcry from farmers, especially from the Kigoma region, over the lack of a market for ginger (Zingiber officinale), which is widely grown in the region.

This crying of the lack of ginger market appeared again in local media recently, has reminded me of the contribution I once tried to the former MPelect from that region where I was attempting to enlighten him/her about opportunities that would have brought favour to the farmers of that crop in their region.

Even though he never answered me, I still did not turn off my effort to once again see how the farmers of this crop can be assisted to access the market with value addition for better income through their association because their success is the success of all Tanzanians.

Currently, according to CBI data, China and India are the leading in the world in fresh ginger production with a global market share of over 50%, followed by Indonesia, Nepal, and Nigeria. Other producing nations are Thailand, Peru, Brazil, and Myanmar. Europe continues to be an interesting and growing market for exporters of ginger especially dried ginger because a total of more than 3million metric tonnes supplied to the EU market finds its way to oriental and Indian cooking, bakery, and confectionery products and importantly to liqueurs.

The demand is projected to grow in the coming years and prices are slowly rising in my view provides an opportunity for Tanzania through its high commissions to start thinking about how Tanzania could believe to produce the best organic ginger could size such a market through forwarding contracts or any arrangement that could be found to be suitable for both parties.

The most interesting markets that I believe could be starting point are the top three markets in Europe namely the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany.

These nations in relative terms import huge volumes of ginger from developing nations, which makes them good focus markets. Tanzania has ambassadors in all these nations.

Could this be the right time to assess their role and their value in line with the idea of economic diplomacy? So, hearing the cries of farmers from the Kigoma region complaining that they have harvested so much ginger and their ability to produce more is there, but lack of markets is what discourages them, made me ask myself a lot of questions.

At first, I thought is it true that even by harvesting and drying ginger to increase its value, we have failed? at a time when the market for dried ginger is growing in the world market? also thought about such opportunities, who is the problem and where is it?

And how could a lasting solution be found to allow ginger farmers to earn a decent living from their farming business?

The international ingestion of ginger is forecasted to continue to grow in the next 3-5 years from now. This is mainly because ginger is not only a healthy ingredient due to the cold weather mainly because they use it to relieve a sore throat or flu symptoms, but as new COVID19 variants continue to emerge, the demand for such natural remedies continues to remain high.

The existence of corona virus-19 sickness and reoccurring variants delta and omicron, and others to come, has brought many commercial opportunities to countries and businesses, small or large from the manufacture of PEs such as masks to the manufacture of chemicals used in testing whether a person is infected and the vaccines themselves.

Undeniably before approval of its uses, the world witnessed rich nations debating which vaccine is best and where it is acceptable to use and so on.

In my opinion, in opportunities like these, it is high time for Tanzania as a Nation that could produce one of the most reliable supplements that are being used to relieve a sore throat plan and strategically think about how we as a nation can seize the opportunity to sell ginger to the world ginger market alongside other crops such as avocado and bananas that have recently been considered for export to earn foreign exchange and also create jobs for its citizens.

Ginger growing regions in Tanzania include Ruvuma, Kigoma, Tanga, Morogoro, Coast, Mbeya, and Kilimanjaro regions. Specifically, at Mtii village, and Mamba Miamba Ward in Same District, everyone grows ginger.

Ginger produced in northern Tanzania is sold in neighbouring Kenya, where traders re-package it for overseas markets as their produce.

Likewise, the potential for commercial ginger is cultivated in at Buhigwe District, which is one of the eight districts of the Kigoma Region of Tanzania.

Failure to reverse the trend and encourage more processors to invest in value addition within the area where production is made, in my view is like exporting job opportunities for less economic impact be it earnings, jobs and economic activity earning opportunities along the ginger value chain. What is being articulated here is that the growing ginger market in Europe and the United Arab Emirates provides huge opportunities for Tanzania exporters.

Through its high commission and embassies, it is high time to invest in longterm relationships or collaborations with companies that have gone a step ahead in value addition to ensure sufficient supplies and stead revenue.

In 2020-2021, published data by highly respected agencies studying ginger crop and its price trend indicates that direct imports of dried ginger from developing countries to Europe alone totalled 152 thousand tonnes. Since 2016, the volume of imports in these nations has increased by 8.5% annually.

In that same period, the import values increased by more than 16% annually, totalling €310 million in 2020 alone. In 2020, more than 70% of total imports to Europe were sourced directly from developing countries which suggests that if Tanzania could have its house in order could directly supply its dried ginger to this emerging market.

Market data suggest that within the EU, the Netherlands ranks first market opportunity only because the country is an important European trade hub for spices, whereas the UK and Germany are the two largest consumer markets in Europe for dried ginger for several uses, in addition, to be used as a spice.

According to the office for national statistics for the UK, the United Kingdom sources more than 90% of its ginger from developing countries.

This alone suggests to me given our good relationship with the UK, it is an interesting market for ginger from Tanzania exporters. Since the UK is also the second- largest importer of ginger in Europe, which is the result of the substantial population of Asian descent i.e., Indians, and Chinese, the UK too has a large Asian diaspora, which together makes the UK have the highest per capita consumption of ginger in Europe.

Strategically Tanzania can compete with other ginger suppliers to the EU and UK on price. As I pen down, my analysis on the ginger export opportunity for Tanzania, it is important to remember that according to national statistics for the UK, 74% consumed in the UK is imported directly from China. Brazil is the second-biggest supplier to the UK, followed by China at a sizable distance at 4.8%.

UK further sources ginger from the Netherlands, Germany, India, Peru Belgium, Pakistan, and Vietnam. Exporting raw ginger, in my view to Tanzania should be the opening to earn forex and gain the advantage offered by the growing market.

But in future, Tanzania should target value addition to feed increasingly aromatherapy and wellness industry, such as in hair care products, essential or massage oils and diffusers.

Crucially, as a nation with enormous potential to enter the ginger world market should not forget certified ginger is still a niche market. Working along to certify ginger from Tanzania could give Tanzania added advantage in the market. Overall, most buyers in the mainstream market are willing to pay more for certified products.