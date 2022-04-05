Tanzania: Immigration Nabs Illegal Immigrants Studying in Katavi Schools

IMMIGRATION Department in Katavi Region said there some dishonesty former Burundian refugees allegedly smuggling children of their close relatives from Burundi and subsequently enrolling them to schools in the country.

The former Burundian are those who became new Tanzania citizens after being naturalized.

The Assistant Commissioner of Immigration in Katavi Region Vincent Haule explained that it has came to light recently when four pupils from Burundi were nabbed studying at Luhafwe Primary School in Tanganyika District and Muungano Primary School here in Mpanda Municipality.

"Preliminary investigations show that some dishonesty naturalized Tanzania citizens are smuggling children of their close relatives from neighbouring Burundi, to study in the country so that they could benefit from free basic education initiative," added Mr Haule.

He further explained that immigration officers' recently nabbed 55 illegal immigrants among them 48 are Burundian nationals, who have sneaked and stayed illegally in the country.

Giving breakdown, Mr Haule said that among the 48 Burundi immigrants four are pupils, who are studying at Luhafwe Primary School in Tanganyika District and Muungano here in municipality.

He further said that three immigrants have escaped from Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in Kigoma.

"Fifteen immigrants from Burundi all male adults will be arraigned into court, while seven others their authentic nationalities are still being verified ...

"The remaining 30 immigrants including four pupils will be repatriated back to their country of origin and three will be returned to Nduta and Nyarusu refugee camps," added Mr Haule.

Additionally,Mr Haule asked all Tanzanians to volunteer useful information that would help to nab all the suspects involved.

"I want to remind all non-citizens entering the country to abide by the laws of the country, failure to which they will face the full force of the law," said Mr Haule.