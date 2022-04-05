Tanzania: Geita Issues New Loan Rules As Repayment Drops Below 50pc

Geita Town Council has set up new regulations for accessing special group loans after repayment fall to less than 50 per cent.

The town council said, for instance, has issued 470m/- loans to special groups--youths, women and people living with disability (PLWDs)--but repayment was merely 200m/- which is less than half between last July and March.

Thus, borrowers under the new guidelines for special groups' have to produce two guarantors who would be accountable if a group fails to repay the loan.

Geita Town Council Youth Development Officer, Zengo Pole, said the new guidance and management system for monitoring and evaluating the returns are in place starting yesterday when presenting 200m/- cheque for 33 groups.

"The council reviews the regulations after dishing out a number of loans but repayment was slow and a big challenge... .

"The council that way ends up losing a lot of money which was supposed to serve others under the special groups," Mr Zengo said.

Mr Zengo said the experience and loan repayment challenges opened the council eyes thus reorganised follow-up systems by cooperating with all the ward and council development officers while streamlining its focuses on borrowers.

The loans to 33 groups met the special group borrowing criteria for the third quarter of 2021/2022 fiscal year. The groups were 15 youth, 16 women and two with disabilities.The 200m/- was part of 10 per cent of the council's revenuesfor this fiscal year.

Others measures to safe guard the council's fund is to involve experts from various sectors including veterinary, trade and agricultural who will provide business and finance education, among others methods.

"Our policy is, when a group timely repaid the loan warranting an opportunity for applying another large amount loans," he said.