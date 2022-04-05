Mauritius: CEO and Chairman of Merck Foundation Call On Prime Minister to Promote Collaboration

press release

The Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation and President of Merck 'More Than a Mother' Movement, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. She was accompanied by the Chairman of Merck Foundation, Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp.

In a statement, Dr Kelej indicated that discussions with the Prime Minister focused on the long-term partnership and the support to transforming patient care experience in Mauritius and across Africa.

On this score, she emphasised that 63 scholarships have been provided to young doctors to specialise in different fields such as diabetes and endocrinology; cardiovascular preventive; oncology; productive and sexual care and fertility; clinical care; pediatric emergency; gastroenterology; urology; and psychiatry with the aim to improve the skills and experience of the doctors after their scholarships.

"Across Africa more than 1300 scholarships have been provided to young doctors from 45 countries", she said, while highlighting that the Merck Foundation is aiming to be part of the legacy of Africa.

The Prime Minister, she added, expressed appreciation with regard to this initiative and looks forward for "continued collaboration especially by supporting the New IVF Centre which is going to be established in Mauritius and to continue our support to the new Cancer Care institution already operational in the country".

For his part, the Chairman pointed out that the Foundation is providing support and training of doctors, nurses and technicians to improve health services in Mauritius. He further stated that the Foundation is working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and since then, it has supported the training of 63 doctors to be specialised in different areas of medical care. Improving health care in Mauritius is high on the Prime Minister's agenda, he added.

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. It focuses on improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.