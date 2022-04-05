Rwanda: Gueulette Hints on Future After Winning Belgian Division League

Rwandan international midfielder Samuel Gueulette has given a clue on his future after lifting the 2021/22 Belgium division 2 league trophy with Raal La Louviere.

Raal were crowned champions over the weekend following a 2-0 win over Ganshoren which saw them move to 72 points and extend the gap between them and Meux to fourteen with three games to the end of the season.

Gueulette has played eighteen games so far this season scoring three goals and with his contract set to expire in June, he has hinted that he wants to stay with the champions.

"I want to stay at Raal and continue but the end of the season may determine that step," Gueulette said.

The 21-year-old previously played for KAA Gent, Tuboze and Roeselare before joining La Louviere in July, 2021.

On the international scene, he made his debut for the senior national team on June 4, 2021 in a friendly game against Central Africa Republic.