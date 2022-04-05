Tanzania: Govt Stratergies to End Shortage of Cooking Oil

Agriculture ministry has laid down strategies designed to ensure that production of edible oil meets the country's increasing demands.

Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe said the ministry has distributed 2000 tonnes of sunflower seeds to three regions at a price of 3500 /- per kilogram during a pilot project that aims to empower farmers in Dodoma, Singida and Simiyu region.

He said the government was aiming to double the production and distribution to reach 5,000 tonnes by 2023.

According to Bashe, the initiative will help farmers who could not access improved seeds to be able to buy and plant at a subsidized price of 3500/- a kilo.

"Farmers need seeds which are very expensive, they buy seeds for 35000/- per kilogram... and for one hectare he needs two kilos of seeds which is 70,000/-,"he said.

Elaborating further, Mr Bashe said that the government has requested the treasury to reduce the tax on crude palm oil importation as well as removing VAT in double refinery industries in the country.

The move will ensure the production of edible oil becomes more competitive.

"The global oil prices have risen sharply, it is around 2000 US Dollars for crude palm oil and if you walk down the street nowadays fries are no longer fried with sunflower oil, they use palm oil," he said.

He added: "We will promote sunflower for export but at the same time we continue importing palm oil so that we can make enough money so as the balance of payment on the last day is favorable."