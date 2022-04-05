Tanzania Avocado Now in India, South African Markets

Tanzania has expanded its avocado market to India and South Africa as it strives to boost its local farmers' net returns from their produce, President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced in Dodoma on Monday.

The President announced at a special occasion to distribute working gears to 6700 extension officers in Dodoma.

The gears include a motorcycle and soil analyser.

"We have also hired warehouses with storage capacity of 5,000 tonnes of grain in Juba, South Sudan and Kinshasa, Congo" President Samia said.

Recently the government increased its funding for seed production from 5bn/- to 10bn/-.

It has increased financial support to the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA), the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) to a total of 129bn/-

"This is to help them do their job well, buy food and sell, buy food, add value and sell," she added.