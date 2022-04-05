Mauritius: President Roopun and Members of Merck Foundation Discuss Areas of Cooperation

press release

The Chairman of Merck Foundation, Professor Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, paid a courtesy call, today, on the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit. He was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Dr Rasha Kelej.

In a statement after the meeting, Prof Stangenberg-Haverkamp highlighted that discussions with the President focused on the importance of science-based higher education for every country. For him, skills in mathematics, biology, and physics are needed to improve the level of health in general. He deplored that not enough people in Germany and Mauritius choose to go the STEM route, which comprises of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Working in STEM can be highly rewarding with the opportunity to be part of cutting-edge developments and research projects, he stated.

As regards COVID-19, he said that he is very impressed with the high vaccination rate in Mauritius, namely 82%, which is same as in Germany. He also noted with satisfaction that the Government of Mauritius operates a system of medical facilities that provides treatment to citizens free of charge.

As for Dr Rasha Kelej, she said that 63 scholarships will be provided to young Mauritian doctors in critical specialties such as oncology, cardiology, Sexual and Reproductive Health, and fertility. She underlined that they will also have discussions with the Minister of Health and Wellness as regards the training of six or more oncologists to work in the New Cancer Hospital.

She expressed satisfaction that the partnership between Merck Foundation and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which dates back to 2018, is very fruitful and dynamic.

Prof Stangenberg-Haverkamp was born in 1948 in Dorsten, Germany. He is the Chairman of the Executive Board and Family Board of E. Merck KG and member of the Merck family.

Following his German University entrance qualification, he served with the German Air Force, which he left as Lieutenant. At the University of Freiburg, he studied economics and economic history. After completing his studies, he worked at Commerzbank and the Investment Banks Baring Brothers and Hambros in London.

In 1984 he was elected to the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG and has been the Chairman of the Board since 2004. In January 2014, he was elected as the Chairman of the Executive Board and the Family Board of E. Merck KG.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for Dr Rasha Kelej, she is also President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative, Member of Egyptian Senate (2020 - 2025), President of 'Merck More Than a Mother', and President of Merck Foundation Alumni.

The Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Their efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM with special focus on women and youth.

The Foundation strives to work closely with partners that are African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Education, Information and Communication, Gender, Academia, Research Institutions, and Media and Art in building healthcare capacity and addressing health, social and economic challenges in developing countries and under-served communities.