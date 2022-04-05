Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two New Cases, and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further two cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

In the past seven days there have been only 24 cases of Covid-19 reported across the country.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,298,341 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 478 of them in the previous 24 hours.

476 of these cases gave negative results, while the two positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,266.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) declined slightly from 0.46 per cent on Saturday to 0.42 per cent on Sunday.

Of the new cases identified on Sunday, one was a man and one was a woman. Both were diagnosed in Maputo city

In this 24 hour period there was no change in hospitalization. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained two, one in Maputo and one in Niassa. The Maputo patient is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Sunday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200. The last time a Covid-19 death was reported was on 20 March.

No recoveries from the disease were reported either, and so the total number of recoveries remained 222,998, which is 98.99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 62 on Saturday to 64 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 22; Zambezia, 13; Inhambane, eight; Niassa, six; Maputo province, six; Tete, five; Manica, two and Sofala, two. There were no active cases in Cabo Delgado, Nampula or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 2,780 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated has now reached 13,340,722, which is 87.7 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.