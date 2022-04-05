Mozambique: Bridge Construction Over Save River Halted Again

4 April 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Construction work on the new bridge over the Save River, separating Mozambique's south and central regions, has again been suspended, since December 2021, as a result of the government's financial difficulties in funding the project, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Carlos Mesquita, said that the government is entirely aware of the situation, but it is now too cash-strapped to fund the project. However, without disclosing the date, he guaranteed that the work will resume.

The construction, which started in 2018, was scheduled to end in 2021. However, the interruptions put at risk the deadline for the infrastructure delivery and the initial budget (nearly 98.3 million US dollars), disbursed by the Mozambican and Chinese governments, will be reviewed.

"The contractor's presence on the ground, with the staff and equipment, has huge financial costs which were not envisaged, but now they have to be covered by the budget," Mesquita stated.

While the new bridge is yet to be concluded, the movement of people and goods is assured by a temporary metallic infrastructure which can support up to 45 tonnes.

The infrastructure has been conceived in a bid to replace the old bridge built in the 1960s, but which had become, over the years, less dependable and safe for the movement of people and goods, due to poor maintenance.

The work was first interrupted in October 2019 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as most of the technical staff is of Chinese origin and could not leave the country. On the other hand, it had become impossible to import building material from China.

It the last quarter of 2019, construction resumed but faced interruptions caused by rainfall and the Save River almost burst its banks.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X