Uganda: FDC Calls for Investigation Into Karamoja Killings

The president of Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) Patrick Oboi Amuriat has asked the government to conduct an inquiry on reports that some elements within the military are accomplices in the criminal raids devastating Karamoja sub region.

Amuriat told the Nile Post that they received information that the cattle raids in the Karamoja subregion have been turned into a business.

"Some elements within UPDF are actually involved. We want to challenge the establishment to come out very clearly on who is doing what and fuelling the already bad situation in the region. We also demand that thorough investigation should be conducted on the killings of civilians by the military," he said.

He said those found to be culpable should face the wrath of the law.

Approximately 1,626 suspected rustlers are reported arrested, 291 of those are reported to have been prosecuted.

"We are concerned about gruesome pictures of alleged rustlers coming from Karamoja which continue to be shared in the media after Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba swore to go after the warriors. Reports reaching us indicate that innocent lives have been lost out of the military operation against the raiders," he said.

Amuriat said raids continue to happen in the districts within and neighbouring Karamoja especially in Kapelebyong, Katakawi, Kumi, Bukedea, Abim and Agogo where scores of lives have been lost and massive displacement of people continues on a daily basis.

He challenged the government to ensure return of stolen livestock to the rightful owners, asking the concerned government departments to extend relief assistance to displaced people, some of whom now live in camps.

"As the FDC we propose that a 360 degrees' political solution be put into action because of Karamoja sub region's special place in the geopolitics of East African. The EAC, IGAD and the governments in South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia need to engage to stop the proliferation of firearms sources needed mainly by the rustlers," he said.