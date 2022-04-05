Angola: President Unveils Cafu Water Catchment Station

4 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ombadja — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inaugurated on Monday, in Ombadja municipality, Cunene province, the Cafu collection and pumping station.

The first of a batch of five projects of the Angolan government, created as part of the programme of structural actions to combat drought in Cunene, it will benefit 235,000 people from the municipalities of Ombadja, Cuanhama and Namacunde.

Valued at 44.3 billion kwanzas, it will also make it possible to water 250,000 animals and irrigate 5,000 hectares of agricultural fields.

The contract to build the canal was decided after a visit by the President of the Republic to the Cacimbas( artisanal borehole) in Ombala Yo Mungo, Ombadja municipality, in May 2019, at the time affected by severe drought.

In this system, metallic structures of the suction chamber and water intake zone, electric substation building, with three power generators with a capacity of one megawatt and one-dimensional reservoir, and solar panels capable of generating 1.5 megawatts of energy were installed.

The project has an open-air canal, in a length of about 160 km.

The main canal is 47 km long, from the Cafu station to Ombala yo Mungo, and two others that link the municipalities of Ndombondola (55 km) and Namacunde (53 km).

The project has 30 chimpacas ( water reservoir), which are 100 metres long, 50 metres wide, five to six metres deep and water storage capacity ranging from 25,000 to 30,000 cubic metres.

The project took into account an environmental impact study, which includes a Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol, as well as sharing information with Namibia.

The work, which was carried out by the company Sinohydro, provided direct employment for 3,477 workers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X