Tanzania: Government Wants Blood Banks Properly Managed

THE government has called on the health sector executives to improve the management of blood banks and create massive awareness on blood donation to meet the needs and demand.

The call was made by the Deputy Minister for Health Dr Godwin Mollel when opening a workshop to discuss how to improve the administration of safe blood services management that brought together the Region Medical Doctors (RMOs) and the National Safe Blood Programme Executives.

"We have seen that there is a serious shortage of blood... this is due to the increasing needs. Blood is not for sale, we must encourage people to donate blood to save lives," said Dr Mollel.

He said there is a need to come up with means which will mobilise the public to donate blood with special focus on learning from successful countries. Dr Mollel said that the Ministry of Health's priority is to improve health services in the country by ensuring citizens have access to reliable and quality health care.

So, access to safe blood is a key factor in achieving the goals.

"Let's share experiences on how our fellow experts in our eight safe blood zones are working, including supporting existing resources and ensuring that we collect safe blood on a larger scale," he insisted.

In addition, Dr Mollel has advised the National Safe Blood Programme to continue recognising the contribution of blood donors and to have them around as well as assisting them when they need safe blood services.