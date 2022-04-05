Tanzania: Yanga's Abubakar Wary of Azam Machinery

YOUNG Africans midfielder Salum Abubakar has described the game against his former team Azam on Wednesday as most difficult.

The midfielder joined the Jangwani Street side during January mini-transfer window for free after he was released by the Ice Cream makers and he is expected to face his former team for the first time this Wednesday.

Salum Abubakar, the son of former national team winger Abubakar Salum, said yesterday that the game against Azam will not be easy as it involves the country's biggest clubs.

He admitted his former club boasts of a good number of quality players. "Our aim is clear: we want to win not only this game against Azam but every game we play. We have that quality to beat any team in the league including Azam but it is not going to be easy as they too have good quality players and it is a derby," said Abubakari.

Abubakar, who has impressed Yanga fans since joining them in January for his outstanding performance, teams up well with Congolese Yannick Bangala, Feisal Salum and sometimes Khalid Aucho at the heart of the midfield. He has vowed to fight till the last drop to beat Azam.

"It is always difficult to play against Azam since when I was there and the situation is the same until now. Azam is among the teams in the league that have a good squad the same as us. We will fight to win this match in order to be in a good position to win this title," he said.

The first game between the two teams saw Yanga winning 2-0 courtesy of Fiston Mayele's first half goal and his Congolese compatriot Jesus Moloko who added the second.

Last time Yanga won back to back against Azam was in the 2012/13 season where in the first leg they won 2-0 through goals from Burundian Didier Kavumbagu and Hamis Kiiza and in the second leg they won 1-0 through Haruna Niyonzima's goal.

In that match Yanga will miss the services of their talisman Feisal Salum who is still nursing the injury that forced him out of Taifa Stars international friendly game against Sudan.