Tanzania: Over 3,000 Girls Enrol With Sequip Initiative

THE INSTITUTE of Adult Education (IAE) has enrolled 3,111 girls this year, as they start implementation of the World Bank funded Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQUIP).

Speaking during a training of adult education regional and district officers over the weekend, IAE Director cum Rector, Dr Michael Ng'umbi said a total of 12,000 girls who had dropped out of secondary schools due to early pregnancies will have a second chance to pursue formal education.

He said the project, which will run for four years through the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project- Alternative Education Pathway (SEQUIP-AEP), has made a positive take off, as they surpass registration targets.

"Preparation for the project was completed last year, paving the way for the project to start this year, we are supposed to enrol the girls in batches for four years, with the first batch of 3000 dropouts but the response has been positive and we registered 3,118 this year," said Dr Ng'umbi.

He said that IAE will continuously design, develop and deliver accessible quality life-long education programmes through blended learning for sustainable social-economic development. The training intends to equip the regional resident tutors with the needed knowledge and skills for close monitoring and supervision during the project implementation.

"Regional resident tutors are the implementers of the SEQUIP-AEP project, thus must be well versed with the details so that in due time, you must be guided by professionalism and accountability in running the project in your respective regions in identifying and registering the girls," he said.

On his part, IAE Director cum Rector, Dr Ng'umbi said they have set the needed groundwork for the project to take off, with most of the preparations being at an advanced stage.

The project aims to support girls between 13 and 20 years who dropped out of school due to various reasons by providing them with secondary education.

In another development, Dr Ng'umbi said, the government has come up with an adult education project in which centres will be opened in every corner up to village level whereas apart from reading, writing and counting skills they will be blended with life skills and entrepreneurship knowledge depending on the area's economic activities.

"We have convened here to train the adult education officers to set up the centres so that the programme becomes productive and meaningful as per the set goals with high efficiency" said Dr Ng'umbi.