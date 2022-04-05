Liberia: AFELL Boss Wants Next Chief Justice to Be a Female

Monrovia — The President of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), Atty. Philomena T. Williams wants President George Weah to nominate a female as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia.

The current Chief Justice, Cllr. Francis Saye Korkpor is expected to retire in September 2022 after reaching the constitutional age limit. Atty. Williams has also applauded the Chief Justice, an astute, strong, and energetic luminary of the legal profession for the judicial progress made over the years.

Speaking recently at the first Assembly of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), the AFELL boss empathized that AFELL is determined in her advocacy to ensure access to justice and straight adherence to the rule of law.

She further stressed that AFELL will endeavor to advance that violators of the laws are accountable for their actions.

The AFELL boss stated that such will accelerate deterrence and guarantee peace and security. Atty. Williams further stated that the Association is championing compelling issues affecting women and children, gender equality, gender insensitive laws and all forms of violence perpetrated against women and girls. The AFELL President's remarks come at a time of increase in rape cases and mysterious deaths.