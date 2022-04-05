Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Urges Liberia to Improve People's Access to Stable Electricity

Monrovia — United States Ambassador to Liberia, Michael McCarthy, is encouraging the Government of Liberia to complete all commercial framework documents including the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Cote d'Ivoire and the Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) with TRANSCO CLSG to ensure the delivery of stable and affordable electricity to the people of Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy along with the European Union Delegation Ambassador, the French Ambassador to Liberia, representatives of development agencies in the country and GOL jointly visited the CLSG Yekepa Substation in Nimba County recently to obtain real time information about the status of donor funded projects in Liberia.

\Ambassador McCarthy and the joint delegation were impressed with the progress of the CLSG Project and encouraged the Government to fully utilize the CLSG facility thereby providing electricity access to its citizens as it is the primary responsibility of the government to provide quality services for its citizens and improved access to stable electricity for the people.

TRANSCO CLSG Country Manager, Jerry T. Taylor led the delegation on a guided tour of the substation. He provided status update on the CLSG project implementation in the country, adding that the CLSG network in Liberia was fully energized between April to July 2021.

Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Augustus J. Flomo who also accompanied the development partners on the joint tour said the field visit was intended to "come and see the dollars, and euros" which have been invested over the years by development partners.