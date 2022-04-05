Angola: Unita Condemns Defamation Campaign Against Angolan President

3 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The provincial secretary of UNITA in central Bié province, Geremias Kaunda Abílio, condemned today in Cuito the acts of defamation aimed at tarnishing the image of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

He was speaking to the press on the occasion of the 20 years of effective peace in the country, which is marked this Monday.

These campaigns, according to Geremias Kaunda Abílio, do not contribute in any way to the process of consolidation of peace and democracy that the country is currently experiencing.

"I think that behind this there is someone fomenting this unsavoury practice, then to try to accuse party A or B, which sometimes has nothing to do with it", he lamented.

The provincial secretary of UNITA in Bié defended the need to work together, in order to ban these practices, which do not contribute to the strengthening of peace and national reconciliation.

He said that political tolerance constitutes a fundamental element for the consolidation of peace and is the only way for Angolans to live together.

