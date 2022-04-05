Angola: Government Reaffirms Armed Forces Modernisation

Luena — The Angolan Government continues committed to the modernisation of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), so that they can fulfil their tasks, assured this Sunday the Minister of National Defence and Homeland Veterans, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade".

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking to the press in Moxico province, after laying a wreath at the Peace Monument, in the city of Luena, in allusion to the 20th anniversary of the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, said that the FAA are the guarantor of stability in the country.

He said there was a need for the FAA to be equipped with new means, with a view to successfully and responsibly carrying out the missions of defence of the homeland.

"Without a well-organised and structured Armed Forces, it will be difficult for the government to carry out the country's major development projects," he said.

João Ernesto dos Santos considered peace to be a fundamental element for the country's development, promoting the stability that had made it possible to rebuild the country after many years of war.

In this sense, he appealed to Angolans to preserve this gain, to guarantee the political, economic and social stability of the country.

On April 4, Angola celebrates 20 years of the conquest of Peace and National Reconciliation, following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2002, between the Government of Angola and UNITA, starting the country's political and development process.