Angola: President João Lourenço Inspects Works At Ekuma II Centrality

3 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received on Sunday assurances that the construction works of Ekuma II, in Ondjiva, capital of Cunene province, will be concluded next June.

The minister of Public Works and Territorial Planning, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, gave this information to President Lourenço, who began a three-day working visit to southern Cunene province.

Tavares de Almeida said that the level of execution was in line with expectations and the contractor was prepared to finish the works within the stipulated deadlines.

According to the minister, construction of the centre created about 1,700 direct jobs, mostly for young people from Cunene province and other parts of the country.

He noted that social services, with the exception of a football field, were covered in this first phase of the project.

The project director, João Aleixo, explained that the construction was divided in two phases, the first with 500 houses, incorporated in 73 buildings.

He added that the centre, which is being built in an area of 21 hectares, will have 1,000 three-bedroom homes, built in 165 two and four-storey buildings, with eight flats each.

As well as the buildings, work on which is being carried out by the Kora Angola company, 30 one-storey houses and 24 single-storey houses will be built, benefiting a further 7,000 residents.

He said that the project also included construction of social facilities, notably 72 commercial shops, a children's centre and kindergarten, a health post, primary schools with 24 classrooms and a secondary school with 12 classrooms.

Budgeted at US$182.9 million, the project also includes a police station, a football field with synthetic grass, sports courts and leisure areas, amongst others.

In terms of external equipment, Ekuma II will have a water centre, with a storage capacity of 1,000 cubic metres.

storage capacity of 1,000 cubic metres, a wastewater treatment plant, a power station, public lighting and road accesses.

