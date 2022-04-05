Angola: Former President José Eduardo Dos Santos' Commitment Praised

Luanda — The efforts of the former Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, which led to peace in the country, were praised Saturday in Luanda by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

João Lourenço expressed his gratitude when speaking at an official dinner in allusion to the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation, to be marked on 04 April, which was attended by historical figures of the country's political and social scenario, government leaders and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola.

Referring to the unquestionable gains obtained by the country over 20 years of peace, President João Lourenço called on Angolans to "work hand in hand to preserve and consolidate peace, which was very difficult to conquer.

"On this date commemorating the anniversary of peace, a word of recognition to all Angolans who, having made the greatest sacrifices, made peace possible and saved Angola from the catastrophe," he said.

Since 4 April 2002, Angola has benefited from the gains of peace in all areas of political, economic and social life, he said, adding that the national reconstruction of all the infrastructures destroyed by the war had begun, with investment in roads and railways, ports and airports, construction of housing, schools and different types of hospital units, among other activities.

With the solemn signing, on 4 April 2002, of the Memorandum of Understanding between the legitimate Government and UNITA, peace and national reconciliation became a reality and the brothers who had quarrelled forgave each other, embracing a healthy coexistence on the basis of respect, tolerance and civic spirit, emphasized João Lourenço.

The ceremony to mark 20 years of peace and national reconciliation took place at the Presidential Palace.