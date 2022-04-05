Angola: African Union Commissioner Visits Angola

2 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeyoe, arrives in Luanda on Monday for an official working visit.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bankole Adeyoe will address, with the Angolan authorities, issues inherent in the preparation of the Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Regimes in Africa, to be held in Malabo, in Equatorial Guinea, as proposed by the Angolan President, Joao Lourenço.

The visit by the African Union diplomat takes place at a time when Angola commemorates on 4 April (Monday) the 20th anniversary of Peace and National Reconciliation.

