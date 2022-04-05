Somalia: Soldiers, AMISOM, AMISOM Destroy Large Number of Explosives and IEDs Since 2016

As the World marks today April 4 the International Day for Mine Awareness, from 2016 to January 2022, with UNMAS support, the Somali Police Forces, AMISOM and non-governmental organizations have successfully destroyed 20,377 explosive remnants of war and 856 improvised explosive devices which were left behind and used by the terror group Al- Shabaab.

UN Special Representative for Somalia says that UN in Somalia remains committed to working with the Somali authorities and partners on mine action, which enables peacebuilding, humanitarian, and socio-economic development efforts.

Somalia is still grappling with threats of attacks from Al-Shabaab militant group who have been waging war since the fall of the regime of President Siyad Barre in 1991.

The insurgents who have been dislodged from the capital Mogadishu in 2011 are still capable of executing attacks in various areas including the capital as they continue to control large swathe of land in Southern and Central Somalia.