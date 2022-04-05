Sierra Leone: 4 Years of Bio's Presidency

editorial

.Economy

.Health

.Education

.Water and Sanitation

.The Judiciary

.Politics & Human Rights

President Julius Maada Bio

Bio's four years in governance

In April 4th 2018, President Julius Maada Bio was sworn in as president after he defeated the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara.

He has served the country for exactly four years, and as per constitutional provision, a date has been declared for elections in 2023.

Supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) are of the firmest conviction that Bio has delivered as promised, while those in the opposition think otherwise.

June 4th 2023 will determine whether Bio has done well in his capacity as president to take the country out of the woods.

He is going to face a coalition of opposition political parties, but most importantly the candidate that would be elected by the APC-- it is going to be a straight fight.

Four years down the line, we at Concord Times decided to seek the views of the public about governance under the much New Direction Administration through this Special Edition.

For the sake of objectivity which is our core value, we elicited different opinions from members of the ruling and opposition party, and other independent individuals with regards the four years in governance of Bio's administration.

We conducted thorough diagnoses on various thematic areas including Education, Economy, Water and Sanitation, Health, the Judiciary, among several areas, as key highlights in the SLPP's Manifesto.

To make the publication more inclusive and diverse, we conducted Vox Pop interviews in the streets of Freetown, gauging the views of the ordinary citizens on the current state of affairs.

From the Vox Pop interview, it came out clear that there is a mix feelings among citizens about the status quo, albeit the majority is disenchanted and seeking solutions from the government.

The current hardship plaguing the average Sierra Leoneans could not necessarily be the making of the current administration, but what is largely lacking in the administration is the correct mode of communication.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We observe that instead of accepting and taking responsibility as a government, the Bio-led is busy Scapegoating and talking down on people.

One thing we want the government to realise is that they have a social contract with the electorates and it is high time they stopped apportioning blame on either the opposition or what is happening outside Sierra Leone.

Many believe that things became worse in Sierra Leone before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and they will take it with a pinch of salt, all the scapegoating mechanisms applied by the New Direction Administration to justify their frailties.

As general elections are drawing near, it would be dicey for the incumbent to gain the minds of citizens but where there is a will there must be way out of the mess.