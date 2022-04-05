Ghana: SolarTaxi Electric Car Ride Hailing Application Launched

Competition in the ride hailing application industry is set to be keener with the launch of SolarTaxi onto the market.

SolarTaxi, the first e-mobility company established in Ghana, is Africa's first electric car ride hailing mobile application company.

As part of the launch, the 'SolarTaxi App' was launched to enable commuters access the SolarTaxi service.

The Head of SolarTaxi Ride, Gilbert SefaNuwordu, speaking at the launch in Accra on Thursday, said the objective of the company was to offer customers green and cleaner means of transport for their convenience and value for money at 80 per cent cheaper.

"As a company we seek to offer new and innovative ways of transport. Our objective is to offer electric mobility services in a clean and environmentally friendly manner at a reduced cost," he said.

Mr Nuwordu said for a start the company was beginning its operations from East Legon and Airport to offer cheap transport services to residents of the area and later expand to other parts of the city.

"SolarTaxi Application is the new offering that will seek to offer cheap and affordable transportation to residents of East Legon and Airport in a 10 kilometers radius. All the vehicles will be electric and we will offer 80 per cent cheaper rates than what is already on the market."

With the current fleet of 30 electric cars, Mr Nuwordu said the company intends to introduce 100 electric cars by the close of the year translating to 100 jobs for the youth.

He encouraged commuters to use SolarTaxi since it was cheaper than other players in the market, saying SolarTaxi was 80 per cent cheaper compared with other players in the market, since the company used electric cars.

For instance, he said, while the other players use GH¢1.7 per kilometre as the basis for their charge, SolarTaxi used GH¢1.3 per kilometre.

"Unlike other ride hailing apps who introduce increased prices during peak times, SolarTaxi provides a standard charge every time of the day even during peak times," MrNuwordu said.

To provide value for our cherished customers, he said the company was offering rides as low as GH¢1 from Friday to Sunday," MrNuwordu said.

In a background about the company, Mr Nuwordu said SolarTaxi started as a project and was launched by Kumasi Hive in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation in September 2018 with the aim to alleviate poverty, create employment and protect the environment.

He said commuters can download the SolarTaxi on Android, Playstore and iOS.

The Managing Director of TT Transport and Logistics, Mr Thomas Takyi, in his remarks, said his outfit was proud to be associated with SolarTaxi to provide transportation services to the general public through electric cars.

He said the use of electric cars would help promote the environment and reduce environmental pollution.

Mr Takyi further said with the rising cost of fuel, electric vehicles were the best to use and said his outfit was trying to convert its vehicles into electric ones.