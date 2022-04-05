Ghana: 1 Killed, 8 Injured ... in Clashes Between Akyem Asunafor Residents, Miners

Koforidua — One person was confirmed dead while eight others have suffered gunshot wounds, during a clash between residents of Akyem Asunafo and a group of miners in Kwabeng District of the Eastern region last Friday.

The residents were said to have resisted illegal mining in the area, and stormed a site where miners were operating.

In the process, some armed men said to be land guards hired to protect the mining site, attacked the community members whilst they shot indiscriminately into the air, resulting in the nine residents sustaining injuries and were rushed to Engresi Government Hospital.

The deceased was pronounced dead on arrival and the body has been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital whilst the others who sustained injuries were being treated at same hospital.

In a statement signed by the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident, saying investigations into the case has commenced.

He said the Eastern Regional Police Command, led by DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, has visited the site and the hospital where the eight victims were receiving medical treatment.

"Meanwhile, the Regional, Divisional and District Patrol team have been deplored in and around Asunafo to maintain law and order," DSP Fosu_Ackaah stated.

He appealed to residents of Asunafo to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of suspects who are currently on the run.