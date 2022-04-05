Ghana: EOCO Boss Urges Police to Uphold Rights of Suspects

The Executive Director of the Economic and Oganised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) MaameYaaTiwaa Addo Danquah, has urged police personnel to uphold the human rights of suspects, during the discharge of their duties.

"Personnel should be professional, civil and treat the public with respect, suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a law court," she said.

COP Danquah made the call at the end of a three-day training programme to equip 50 EOCO detectives with the requisite skills to help them discharge their duties, in Accra.

The programme which was organised by EOCO with funding from Fidelity Bank brought together participants from the EOCO head office.

COP Danquah stated that EOCO offices were mandated to prevent and detect organised crime and facilitate the confiscation of proceeds of crime.

"It is imperative to note that the need for professional capacity building in line with contemporary law enforcement is extremely crucial for the economic growth and survival of every state," she added.

COP Danquah thanked Fidelity Bank for the support and called on other institutions to support EOCO train its personnel.

The Executive Director urged the participants to carry out their work professionally, saying "collect and package evidence in a proper and professional manner".

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr Julian Opuni, said training for EOCO detectives was crucial to enable them tackle crime in the financial sector.

Hesaid there was the need to improve the skillsof EOCO officials to enable them to effectively discharge their duties.

Mr Opuni assured management of the EOCO for the continuous support in achieving its goals.

Participants were schooled on investigative skills, customer care, interview and interrogation, criminal law, tax law, criminal procedure, law of evidence, writing and communication skills, preparation of dockets, surveillance and asset tracing and crime scene management. They were presented with certificates.